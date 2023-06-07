A boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh on December 1. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press reconstructed the journey based on interviews, videos, and calls from the boat. (June 6) (AP production McKinnon de Kuyper/Marshall Ritzel/Peter Hamlin)
Frantic call helps untangle mystery of Rohingya boat
