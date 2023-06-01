“The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Andre, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrities through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, he is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday (4 June 2023) on Adult Swim. (June 1)
How Eric Andre keeps getting guests on his show
“The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Andre, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrities through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, he is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday (4 June 2023) on Adult Swim. (June 1)