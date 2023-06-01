How Eric Andre keeps getting guests on his show

“The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Andre, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrities through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, he is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday (4 June 2023) on Adult Swim. (June 1)