Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, in the Tampa Bay area, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night. His winning word was “psammophile,” an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy environments. (June 2)
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with ‘psammophile’
