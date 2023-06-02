For decades, members of the Rastafari community have been persecuted and imprisoned for their ritualistic use of marijuana. But the tiny islands of Antigua and Barbuda recently became one of the first Caribbean nations to grant Rastafari official sacramental authorization to grow the herb. (June 2) (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski)
Rastafari gain sacramental rights to marijuana
