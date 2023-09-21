After a dip in illegal crossings following policy changes in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as more asylum-seekers cross the U.S. border from Mexico. In California, migrants camp in remote mountains waiting to be processed. (Sept. 21) (AP video by Elliot Spagat and Greg Bull)
Asylum-seekers camp in remote California mountains waiting to be processed
