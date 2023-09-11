Atlanta officials have refused to verify tens of thousands of signatures submitted by activists who have been trying to stop the construction of a police and firefighter training center. (September 11) (AP Video: Sharon Johnson)
‘Stop Cop City’ petition campaign in limbo as Atlanta officials refuse to process signatures
