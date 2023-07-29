Hundreds of canvassers have spread out across Atlanta in hopes of convincing more than 70,000 residents to sign onto a petition that activists believe is their best chance to halt the planned construction of a huge police and firefighter training center. (July 29) (AP Video: Sharon Johnson)
‘Cop City’ canvassers seek 70,000 signatures
