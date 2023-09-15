Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta’s suburbs. (Sept 15) (AP Video: Sharon Johnson & Curlan Campbell)
Six people in custody after body found in a car trunk in Atlanta
Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta’s suburbs. (Sept 15) (AP Video: Sharon Johnson & Curlan Campbell)