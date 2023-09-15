Four years after Elijah McClain’s death a trial for two of the Aurora, Colorado officers is set to begin Friday with jury selection. Trials for a third officer and two paramedics are scheduled to start later this year. (Sept. 14)
Trial over Elijah McClain’s death starts in Colorado
