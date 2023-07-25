Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, say a traffic accident involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis happened when traffic slowed and caused four cars in his motorcade to hit each other. DeSantis wasn’t injured and continued on to presidential campaign events. (July 25)
DeSantis uninjured after Tennessee car accident
