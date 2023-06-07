Seven people were shot, two fatally, in Richmond, Virginia when gunfire rang out Tuesday outside a downtown theater where a high school graduation ceremony had just ended, causing hundreds of attendees to flee in panic, authorities and witnesses said. (June 7)
2 dead in shooting after Virginia high school graduation
