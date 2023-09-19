Azerbaijan’s forces rained artillery fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, and local officials reported that scores of people — both civilians and troops — were killed and wounded in the fighting. (September 19)
Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno Karabakh
