Explosions have rocked the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after Azerbaijani forces launched heavy artillery fire on Armenian positions and hours before a ceasefire agreement was reached. (Sept. 20)
Nagorno-Karabakh capital rocked by Azerbaijani attack before ceasefire reached
