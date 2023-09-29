Before he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful -- and seemingly untouchable -- figures, whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor or even the city’s mayor. (Sept. 29)
Hunter Biden to face unflinching prosecutor
Before he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful -- and seemingly untouchable -- figures, whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor or even the city’s mayor. (Sept. 29)