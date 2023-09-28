Biden impeachment inquiry
Baltimore police had been searching for Jason Billingsley, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Pava LaPere, since last week as a suspect in a separate rape and arson. LaPere was found dead Monday. (Sept. 28)
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech CEO

