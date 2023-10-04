Officials say at least five people have been wounded, none critically, in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore that happened as students were headed to a homecoming week campus ball. Police released no information on suspects and said they did not know how many shooters were involved. (Oct. 4)
At least 5 people wounded in shooting on Baltimore university campus, police say
