Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the shooting took place at a block party early Sunday. (July 3)
Baltimore Mayor: shooting ‘cowardly act of violence’
