Two young California black bear cubs are getting a second chance at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center after they were found near their deceased mother in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to San Diego Humane Society. (13 July 2023)
Orphaned black bear cubs reunited
