Across Europe, the continent that nurtured Christianity for most of two millennia, churches, convents, beguinages and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict as faith and church attendance shrivelled over the past half century. Now, ever more of the once sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops, wall-climbing clubs and night clubs. (June 22)
Empty churches get second life in Belgium
Across Europe, the continent that nurtured Christianity for most of two millennia, churches, convents, beguinages and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict as faith and church attendance shrivelled over the past half century. Now, ever more of the once sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops, wall-climbing clubs and night clubs. (June 22)