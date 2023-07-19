Israeli police used water cannon to clear anti-government demonstrators from the main junction in the center of Tel Aviv as thousands blocked highways and train stations to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. (July 19) (AP Video/Ami Bentov)
Police disperse Tel Aviv protest with water cannon
Israeli police used water cannon to clear anti-government demonstrators from the main junction in the center of Tel Aviv as thousands blocked highways and train stations to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. (July 19) (AP Video/Ami Bentov)