U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for a gathering of NATO foreign ministers. Blinken said earlier on Tuesday the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO. (May 31)
Blinken reaffirms support for Sweden NATO accession
