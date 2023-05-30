Pres. Joe Biden “feels good” about the budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the White House and congressional leaders work to ensure passage this week in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent US default. (May 30)
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote
Pres. Joe Biden “feels good” about the budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the White House and congressional leaders work to ensure passage this week in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent US default. (May 30)