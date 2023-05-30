President Joe Biden says he “feels very good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week’s votes in Congress to gather support and prevent a U.S. default. (May 30)
Biden: ‘I feel very good’ about debt ceiling deal
