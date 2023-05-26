Speaker Kevin McCarthy says negotiators “made progress” on a deal with the White House to raise the debt limit and cut federal spending. McCarthy said Friday there is still more work to do. They’re racing for agreement this weekend. (May 26)
McCarthy: Debt ceiling talks making ‘progress’
