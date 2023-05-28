U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling, but now Congress must rush to approve the spending cuts package in a matter of days to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default. (May 28)
Biden and McCarthy reach U.S. debt-ceiling deal
