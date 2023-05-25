As President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continue discussions over raising the U.S. debit limit, many are waiting for answers. Americans in Ohio and Chicago say they’re tired of partisan fighting and demand that Congress take action. (May 25) (AP Video: Patrick Orsagos, David R. Martin and Melissa Winder)
As debt limit talks stall, Americans want answers
