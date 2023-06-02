The U.S. Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline that would have left the U.S. unable to pay its bills. (June 2)
Senate approves debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
