Congress voting to raise the debt ceiling in more recent times has been used as a political leverage point to push for other priorities, but it was once a routine act to simply allow the Treasury Department to continue borrowing money to pay the nation’s already incurred bills. (May 23)
Why the United States has a debt ceiling
