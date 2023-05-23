Colorado funeral home
Simone Biles
Nobel Peace Prize
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise

Congress voting to raise the debt ceiling in more recent times has been used as a political leverage point to push for other priorities, but it was once a routine act to simply allow the Treasury Department to continue borrowing money to pay the nation’s already incurred bills. (May 23)
Video

Why the United States has a debt ceiling

Congress voting to raise the debt ceiling in more recent times has been used as a political leverage point to push for other priorities, but it was once a routine act to simply allow the Treasury Department to continue borrowing money to pay the nation’s already incurred bills. (May 23)
 
Share