Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969; Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says “name has been cleared"; Sotheby’s to auction Freddie Mercury collection. (June 2)
ShowBiz Minute: Cosby, Hammer, Mercury
