An Alabama high school band director said Wednesday that he was just “doing my job” when police officers arrested him and shocked him with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game. (Sept. 20)
Police use stun gun on Birmingham, Alabama, band director at high school football game
