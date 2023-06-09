Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges that he tried to extort money from the missing teen’s mother in exchange for revealing the location of her body. (June 9)
Suspect in Holloway case pleads not guilty
