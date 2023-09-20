Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: Zelenskyy warns UN General Assembly about Russia; Republican-backed defense bill fails in House; Mexican train operator says migrants are jumping on freight cars; High school band director arrested after football game.
AP Top Stories September 20 A
Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: Zelenskyy warns UN General Assembly about Russia; Republican-backed defense bill fails in House; Mexican train operator says migrants are jumping on freight cars; High school band director arrested after football game.