U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops. Drugmaker Perrigo said the FDA cleared its Opill to be sold. (Jul 13) (Video produced by Javier Arciga)
First OTC birth control pill gets FDA approval
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops. Drugmaker Perrigo said the FDA cleared its Opill to be sold. (Jul 13) (Video produced by Javier Arciga)