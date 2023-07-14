‘Guardians’ star Sean Gunn calls out Disney CEO from picket line

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Sean Gunn called out Disney CEO Bob Iger as Gunn and scores of other actors-- including “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin -- took to the picket lines in Los Angeles on the first full day of a walkout that has become Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in decades. (July 14) (AP Video by Rick Taber)
