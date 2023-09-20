‘A Walk in the Woods’ was the subject of the inaugural episode of Bob Ross’s iconic show, “The Joy of Painting.” 40 years later, a Minnesota art gallery has listed the painting for sale in a bid get the artist’s work in front of the public. (Sept. 20) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
Bob Ross’ first TV painting listed for $9.85 million
