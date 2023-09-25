At least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials are investigating. (Sept. 25) (AP video by Summer Xia)
Molotov cocktail thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington
