Walmart shooter to pay families
Josh McDaniel
Russia - Ukraine war
Government shutdown
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

At least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials are investigating. (Sept. 25) (AP video by Summer Xia)
Video

Molotov cocktail thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington

At least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials are investigating. (Sept. 25) (AP video by Summer Xia)
 
Share