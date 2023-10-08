Bob Odenkirk, daughter talk collaborating on a children’s book

Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago. The Emmy-nominated actor always assumed “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes,” hitting shelves Tuesday, would be a project he completed once his son and daughter had long been out of the house. But when their entire family hunkered down under the same roof for the better part of 2020, he and his daughter Erin decided to make the most out of their time at home.