Booksellers in Budapest are now covering all books with titles containing LGBTQ+ or other sexual content in cellophane after a ‘child protection’ that law forbids the ‘depiction or promotion’ of homosexuality in content available to minors was passed in the country. (JUL 28)
Hungary bookshops face restrictions for LGBTQ+ books
