Firefighters around the country are concerned that safety gear laced with the toxic industrial compound PFAS could be one reason why cancer rates among their ranks are rising. (Sept. 13) (AP Video shot and produced by Rodrique Ngowi)
Firefighters fear forever chemicals in safety gear could cause cancer
