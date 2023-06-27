Karen Strier started studying the biggest monkey in the Americas four decades ago, when there were just 50 of the animals left in a swath of Atlantic forest, in Brazil’s southeastern Minas Gerais state. Strier immediately fell in love with the northern muriqui, dedicating her life to saving it and launching one of the world’s longest-running primate studies. (June 26)(AP Video/Mario Lobão)
Scientist on quest to save Americas’ biggest monkey
