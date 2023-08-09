Brazil’s Amazon Summit closed Wednesday with a roadmap to protect tropical rainforests that was welcomed as an important step in countering climate change, but without the concrete commitments sought by some environmentalists to end deforestation. (August 9)
Brazil Amazon summit ends with some progress
