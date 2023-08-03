Four Nigerians were rescued on the rudder of a cargo ship by the Federal Police in Espírito Santo in July. The group travelled more than 5,000 km to the Brazilian coast, for almost two weeks, hiding in very small space with no protection from falling to the sea. (August 3)
Nigerians rescued after 14 days on ship’s rudder
Four Nigerians were rescued on the rudder of a cargo ship by the Federal Police in Espírito Santo in July. The group travelled more than 5,000 km to the Brazilian coast, for almost two weeks, hiding in very small space with no protection from falling to the sea. (August 3)