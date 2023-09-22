911 audio after F-35 ejection
Indigenous people in Brazil are celebrating after the country’s Supreme Court ruled to enshrine their land rights. The decision Thursday removed the imminent threat those protections could be rolled back. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Santa Catarina state, backed by farmers, seeking to block an Indigenous group from expanding the size of its territory. (Sept. 22) (AP video/Eduardo François)
Indigenous people in Brazil shed tears of joy as the Supreme Court enshrines their land rights

