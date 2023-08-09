Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, rising from the ashes of a borough ablaze with poverty, urban decay and gang violence. Fifty years later, it is a multi-billion-dollar global industry, but the Bronx has yet to benefit. (Aug. 9) (AP Video/Noreen Nasir)
The Bronx looks back at 50 years of hip-hop
