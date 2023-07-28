A heat wave is pushing temperatures in New York and other northeastern cities into the mid-90s. Residents who live in what experts call urban heat islands like the Bronx are seeking ways to beat the heat and stay cool. (July 28) (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
New Yorkers seek ways to cool down as city heats up
