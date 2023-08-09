The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months. (August 9)
Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
