When one goes down the stairs of the Brussels Sewer Museum, all the elements are there: the smell, the humidity, the narrowness. All elements but one: rats. They are living there but are hard to spot. They fear humans and run away from them in places where they don’t belong. (Sept. 30) (AP/Mark Carlson/Sylvain Plazy)
Belgian museum tries to rehabilitate the reputation of the rat
