As the co-owner of Valentino’s Costume Group, Shon LeBlanc is acutely aware of the ripple effects that the Hollywood writers’ strike has caused. “We are definitely feeling the effects financially,” he said. But nearly a month into the strike, LeBlanc’s is just one story of many, explained Elaine Low, who writes for the entertainment business newsletter, The Ankler. (May 31)
Financial fallout of writers’ strike spreads beyond studios
