Desalination plants are providing essential drinking water to Barcelona’s drought-weary residents. But experts warn the technology is expensive and other water sources also need to be developed. (May 29) (AP Video: Renata Brito/Emilio Morenatti)
Barcelona quenches thirst with costly desalination
