Items from one of Hollywood’s iconic couples are going up for auction. Sotheby’s in New York is selling a wide-ranging selection of objects owned by the family of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. (June 5)(AP Video: David R. Martin)
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward items go up for sale at Sotheby’s
Items from one of Hollywood’s iconic couples are going up for auction. Sotheby’s in New York is selling a wide-ranging selection of objects owned by the family of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. (June 5)(AP Video: David R. Martin)